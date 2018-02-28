CBC Here and Now February 28, 2018

Air Date: Feb 28, 2018 6:30 PM NT

CBC Here and Now February 28, 20181:01:07

Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

St. John's

Freezing Fog

-1°C

Gander

Light Snow

-2°C

Deer Lake

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

-4°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Freezing Fog

-12°C

More Weather

Don't Miss