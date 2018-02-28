CBC Here and Now February 28, 2018
Air Date: Feb 28, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Freezing Fog
-1°C
Gander
Light Snow
-2°C
Deer Lake
Mostly Cloudy
-1°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Freezing Fog
-12°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- No room in health system for private eye surgery clinics, says Canadian Health Coalition
- Crown to argue Friday for a new trial for RNC officer found not guilty of sexual assault
- Only Abdifatah Mohamed went inside Paradise house, but all are guilty of invasion, Crown argues
- 31 Newfoundlanders split $60M lotto jackpot — biggest ever in Atlantic Canada
- Put a little sun in your forecast, Ryan
Top News Headlines
- Walmart, Dick's restrict gun sales as corporate America does what Congress hasn't
- How a single typo secured the early release of a notorious B.C. gangster
- Pharmacare won't be free for all Canadians, Bill Morneau says
- Trump aide Hope Hicks resigning as White House communications director
- From Stockholm to Ottawa: How Sweden inspired Canada's gender-sensitive budget
- How Ozzy Osbourne helped a pizza delivery driver after car theft near infamous St. John's home
- 31 Newfoundlanders split $60M lotto jackpot — biggest ever in Atlantic Canada
- Volunteer firefighter killed in snowmobile crash to be laid to rest Thursday
- Lark Harbour woman working longer hours to pay for husband's dialysis trips after town doubles tax
- Group of around 30 Newfoundlanders from Come By Chance refinery reportedly win $60M lotto jackpot
- Only Abdifatah Mohamed went inside Paradise house, but all are guilty of invasion, Crown argues
- It's not about Costco: Why Rick Green is among first to move into Galway
- Record lineup for Cain's Quest as countdown begins to Labrador race
- $400K government cheque to Dwight Ball business to be reviewed
- Notorious numbers: In 3 years, the RNC has been called at least 112 times to 74 Springdale St.
1:01:07
