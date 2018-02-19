CBC Here and Now February 19, 2018

Air Date: Feb 19, 2018 6:30 PM NT

CBC Here and Now February 19, 201836:58

Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Nain
Hopedale
Makkovik

St. John's

Cloudy

-4°C

Gander

Light Snowshower

-10°C

Deer Lake

Clear

-13°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

-2°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Mainly Clear

-27°C

More Weather

Don't Miss