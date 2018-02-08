CBC Here and Now February 08, 2018
Air Date: Feb 08, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snowshower
-6°C
Gander
Partly Cloudy
-12°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-19°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-24°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Gander RCMP investigating sudden death of teen amid social media comments
- 82-year-old man dead after snowmobile collides with truck on Labrador highway
- Paying for a Big Mac with a $50 bill? Could be fake money, police warn
- Turnip sticks recall over Listeria concerns expands to Compliments brand
- Charges withdrawn against man accused of sexual crimes against children
Top News Headlines
- In South Korea, Olympics affect everything from food to sex to living spaces
- 'Tiger' Williams charged with sexual assault during military flight
- Have a landline? Watch out for this new phone scam
- Trump praises aide Rob Porter who resigned after spousal abuse accusations
- 'Jury is taking their oath very seriously': Deliberations stretch into 2nd day at Gerald Stanley murder trial
