CBC Here and Now February 03, 2017
Air Date: Feb 03, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Drifting Snow
-9°C
Gander
Mainly Clear
-12°C
Deer Lake
Light Snowshower
-11°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-15°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- 8 sailors rescued from sinking boat near Burin Peninsula
- Calling all angels: Marble Mountain ski patrol part of national effort to break world record
- Lockdown lifted at Her Majesty's Penitentary
- School district, not Kelloway, broke a contract: countersuit
- 200 workers sent home from Muskrat Falls; contractor asks for workforce 'reshaping'
Top News Headlines
- Nexus cards revoked from all Canadian permanent residents with citizenship in restricted countries: CBSA
- Whites risk marginalization, mosque shooting suspect told friend a day before attack
- Judge temporarily blocks Trump immigration order nationwide
- Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart reportedly found dead, U.S. Coast Guard says
- After two years of relative calm, the civil war in eastern Ukraine has reignited
Most Viewed
- Paramedics say police photos not the way they remember Don Dunphy death scene
- Tensions flare, minister gets an earful at budget meeting in St. John's
- 'We're going to be mortgage free!' Holyrood couple set for life
- 'Canada has spoken, no to hate': Hundreds support Human Shield for N.L. Muslim community
- It's official, Newfoundland and Labrador getting 2nd area code 879
- 200 workers sent home from Muskrat Falls; contractor asks for workforce 'reshaping'
- High court ruling will leave St. John's on hook for expropriation costs
- System needs 'pound of flesh,' says defence lawyer at RCMP officer's sentencing hearing
- Dale Ogden back behind bars; son believes date violated parole
- Snaring plan for Carmanville rabbit problem called off
Don't Miss
-
New
8 sailors rescued from sinking boat near Burin Peninsula
-
New
Calling all angels: Marble Mountain ski patrol part of national effort to break world record
-
Lockdown lifted at Her Majesty's Penitentary
-
School district, not Kelloway, broke a contract: countersuit
-
200 workers sent home from Muskrat Falls; contractor asks for workforce 'reshaping'
-
Paroled killer Dale Ogden dated 4 women, texted 20 and lied about his past
-
Snaring plan for Carmanville rabbit problem called off
-
Video
CBC Here and Now February 03, 2017
1:01:00
-
Video
Young Harry Potter fans turn St. John's library into Hogwarts
-
Paramedics say police photos not the way they remember Don Dunphy death scene
-
Trouble in Paradise: 6 home break-ins reported within a week
-
Contractor says 'paperwork' forced temporary shutdown of Alt Hotel construction site
-
More psychiatric assessment for accused in Milltown arson case
-
'We're going to be mortgage free!' Holyrood couple set for life
-
'Tough decision,' union president says of IOC workers' vote in favour of temporary workers