CBC Here and Now December 28, 2016
Air Date: Dec 28, 2016 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-3°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-6°C
Deer Lake
Partly Cloudy
-15°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-19°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Funeral planned for Lark Harbour couple killed by alleged drunk driver
- Murder suspect Graham Veitch to undergo further psychiatric evaluation
- 20% of health spending in N.L. wasted, says doctor
- Tuesday collision on Burin Peninsula sends 4 to hospital
- A critic without a seat: Opposition parties forced to get creative on East Coast
Top News Headlines
- Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
- Bad weather leads to temporary suspension of search for B.C. hikers
- Israeli prime minister calls Kerry's Middle East policy speech 'a great disappointment'
- 'I had to protect my dog': Man fends off cougar in Tim Hortons parking lot
- CRTC reviews, rulings in 2017 that could affect your phone, TV and internet bills
