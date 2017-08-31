CBC Here and Now August 31, 2017
Air Date: Aug 31, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Canada to help U.S. by shipping supplies to Harvey victims
- 'I didn't really want to come out': Hundreds of First Nations forest fire evacuees arrive in Winnipeg
- Calgary MP Darshan Kang quits Liberal caucus, denies allegations of sexual harassment
- 'All hell broke loose': Air Transat defends actions at stranded passenger inquiry
- No criminal wrongdoing in switched-at-birth cases, Manitoba RCMP say
Most Viewed
- Titan in Triton: Massive, big-headed cod caught by commercial fisherman
- Death confirmed at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's
- 'There's nothing she'll ever need': Family promises support for girl who lost parents, brother in crash
- Fentanyl: Here's how it kills you
- Remembering Diana: Grates Cove woman recounts meeting princess in 1983
- Cancer patient refuses to pay for hospital parking
- Ace caught on 2nd draw as tens of thousands swarm Goulds for final night of lottery
- Inside the line: Roars but no riots at final Chase the Ace
- Sarah Stride, killed in highway crash, remembered as kind and fearless
- Another tragedy in the making? Union at Come by Chance refinery says safety concerns ignored
Don't Miss
Titan in Triton: Massive, big-headed cod caught by commercial fisherman
Remembering Diana: Grates Cove woman recounts meeting princess in 1983
Inside the line: Roars but no riots at final Chase the Ace
Death confirmed at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's
Fentanyl: Here's how it kills you
Video
CBC Here and Now August 31, 2017
1:01:06
Video
Ace chased: Cleaning up and moving on in the Goulds
-
Nalcor doing better job controlling Muskrat Falls costs, risk: EY report
Video shows wannabe thief driving car into St. John's business
1-year probation for Carbonear man guilty of advertising circumcision service
Mount Pearl hiring new city manager: Could it be MHA Steve Kent?
The Once, Steve Maloney, Janet Cull, Ian Foster lead MusicNL award nominees
Another tragedy in the making? Union at Come by Chance refinery says safety concerns ignored
Fentanyl test strips will lower risk of drug overdoses: SWAP
No challengers, no problem: Craig Scott acclaimed next mayor of Torbay