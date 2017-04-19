CBC Here and Now April 19, 2017
Air Date: Apr 19, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-2°C
Gander
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Deer Lake
Mainly Clear
-3°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Mainly Sunny
5°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Berries before buds: farmer focuses on fruit, passes on pot
- Trapped in Twillingate: Iced-in crab fishermen need compensation, FFAW says
- Professional ballerinas teach Corner Brook kids to pirouette, plié
- Buy a book, build a library: fundraising to bring books to Black Tickle
Top News Headlines
- 'I am a member of ISIS': 2 prisoners in Mosul explain why they joined the jihadists
- Bill O'Reilly's departure creates new challenges for Fox
- What's Trump's problem with Canada's milk?
- Regina woman charged with human smuggling after 9 asylum seekers intercepted at border
- Undercover police used fake car accident to meet murder suspect, trial hears
Most Viewed
- Massive iceberg on Newfoundland's Southern Shore attracts shutterbugs
- Young woman killed in TCH crash near Holyrood, RCMP investigating
- 16% tuition hike proposed for MUN, students' union claims
- Shelter for abuse victims gets remodel, in memory of Quinn Butt
- Arson investigation after Mother Wood Timber Mart burns in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
- 515 kg tubing fell, could have killed someone on Hibernia platform
- From engine oil to beard oil: Botwood mechanics turn a bet into a business
- 'It's brutal': South coast Labrador sounds off on leg of Trans-Labrador Highway
- Cutting costs not jobs: finance officials provide details on $283 million in cuts
- You can grow your own way: St. John's man wants to start marijuana nursery
