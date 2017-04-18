CBC Here and Now April 18, 2017
Air Date: Apr 18, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snowshower
-4°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
-7°C
Deer Lake
Mainly Clear
-7°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-3°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Hosing down snow waste of tax dollars, Corner Brook mayor says
- Basia Bulat barrelling through Arts and Culture Centres across N.L.
- Cutting costs not jobs: finance officials provide details on $283 million in cuts
- St. John's man sentenced to 5.5 years following vicious assault of neighbour
- Marble Mountain's free-for-all 'very successful,' despite financial loss
Top News Headlines
- 'The hype was crazy': In Toronto's real estate lottery, the winners pity the losers
- Trump targets 'unfair' Canadian dairy rules in fiery trade speech
- 8 months pregnant, Moncton runner finishes Boston Marathon
- Theresa May's snap U.K. election call takes advantage of polls, weak opposition
- Suspect in Facebook slaying kills himself after car chase, police say
- Massive iceberg on Newfoundland's Southern Shore attracts shutterbugs
- Memorial University student charged with attempted murder
- Weaker but steadfast: Richard Gillett's hunger strike outside DFO enters 6th day
- MUN student charged with attempted murder held for psychiatric assessment
- Hebron platform christened in Bull Arm, just weeks until tow to Grand Banks
- St. John's man sentenced to 5.5 years following vicious assault of neighbour
- N.L. court defends political dissent in case of man hospitalized involuntarily
- Come From Away joins Broadway's 'million dollar club'
- Home buying cheaper in St. John's — unless you want a condo
- Flood fatigue: Fort Amherst Pub owner heads to new location on drier ground
