CBC Here and Now

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 5:59 PM NT

CBC Here and Now0:00

Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

St. John's

Drifting Snow

-3°C

Gander

Light Snow

-8°C

Deer Lake

Light Snow

-8°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

-7°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Light Snow

-22°C

More Weather

Don't Miss