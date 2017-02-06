CBC Here and Now
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Drifting Snow
-3°C
Gander
Light Snow
-8°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-8°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-22°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Blind teen teaches herself to play accordion
- Suspects named in Springdale Street attempted murder investigation
- Inside the Classroom: Inclusive Education forum
- A cryptic Facebook message and a Labrador man's scramble to save a life
- Iris Kirby House CEO Gail Tobin 'no longer an employee' of transition house
Top News Headlines
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of all 6 counts of infant concealment
- Why Trump supporters say the U.S. president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
- Experts call on Canada to pursue trade with Asia, increase retirement age
- Everything you need to know about the Trump travel ban
- Pentagon meeting today: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
