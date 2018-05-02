Skip to Main Content
Girl spent 41 days in hospital since accident, family grateful for Ronald McDonald House

Notifications

Audio

Girl spent 41 days in hospital since accident, family grateful for Ronald McDonald House

As a teenager gets hospital care for brain and arm injuries, her family thanks Ronald McDonald House for a place to stay.
As a teenager gets hospital care for brain and arm injuries, her family thanks Ronald McDonald House for a place to stay. 6:58
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us