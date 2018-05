Audio

NL coach heading to 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

The athletes she coaches may come home with medals or just big smiles. But Rosemary Ryan is glad she'll be a part of it. The Newfoundland woman was just picked as a coach for the Canadian team at next year's Special Olympics World Summer Games.

The athletes she coaches may come home with medals or just big smiles. But Rosemary Ryan is glad she'll be a part of it. The Newfoundland woman was just picked as a coach for the Canadian team at next year's Special Olympics World Summer Games. 9:24

Popular Now Find more popular stories