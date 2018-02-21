Bad optics for government on eye clinic debate

Air Date: Feb 21, 2018 1:30 AM NT

Premier Dwight Ball's presence at a rally in Corner Brook on a proposed eye clinic appears to have undermined his own health minister. We ask a political scientist Kelly Blidook for his view on the matter.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Wreckhouse
Englee
St. Anthony
Channel-Port aux Basques
Deer Lake

St. John's

Light Freezing Rain

0°C

Gander

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

Deer Lake

Light Rain

1°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

1°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Light Snow

-20°C

More Weather

Don't Miss