Performers with the touring Ballet Jorgen dance company have been spending their down time teaching children across Newfoundland and Labrador the basics of dance.

Professional dancer Hannah Mae Cruddas gives a Ballet lesson to children at the Corner Brook Public Library. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

When not on stage performing a production of Swan Lake, the dancers are in dance studios, classrooms and libraries across the province, offering free lessons.

"It's part of our mandate to bring dance to as many people as possible," said Hannah Mae Cruddas, who teaches the course.

Dancers and young children filled the Corner Brook Public Library's second floor to meet the trained dancers and learn some moves last week.

Three-year-old Sunshine Seaward learns ballet poses from professionals offering free lessons in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The ballerinas invited kids to join them and practice classic poses.

"They are beautiful," said three-year old Sunshine Seaward, who came to the lesson wearing a tutu and a tiara.

The dancers have been performing Swan Lake at Arts and Culture Centres across the province this month, with their final show in Stephenville on April 20th.