Season tickets on sale for St. John's ECHL franchise

The hockey season is still months away, but the yet-be-named minor pro franchise in St. John's is already gearing up for its first season.

Operating under the tag "Pro Hockey is Back," the franchise began its season ticket drive Thursday.

All St. John's Edge season ticket holders will have first dibs at the tickets until May 16.

Until then, everybody else can pay a $50 deposit to secure a seat, and will then be contacted after May 16 to buy their season tickets.

Season seats range in price from $540 to $900 for all 36 regular season home games.

The new team is affiliated with the Toronto Maple Leafs, with longtime hockey executive Glenn Stanford overseeing operations and local businessman Dean MacDonald as its owner.

The ECHL is a step below the American Hockey League, and has 26 teams across North America. According to the league, 640 alumni of the league have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.