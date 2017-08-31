The first time Diana, then Princess of Wales, set foot on Canadian soil, Wendy Martin was there.

A self-proclaimed royal watcher, Martin says she was impressed.

"Maybe it was just the human factor that she infused into the royals ... this humanness and this sincerity she seemed to exude everywhere she went," Martin said.

"She was doing what was expected of her and doing it with great grace and dignity, and she just seemed like a very likeable person, very sincere and very real."

Diana, the former Princess of Wales, during her visit to Newfoundland in 1983. (CBC)

When the royal couple landed in St. John's on June 24, 1983, Martin was there and she came prepared.

She said as a parent she was touched that Diana and Prince Charles had left their son, William, during his first birthday. Martin and most people believed the couple would have a lifetime of missing family milestones.

To show how affected she was, Martin made William a gift: sun catchers to hang in the window.

"I managed to be fortunate enough … to be able to meet her and give them to her and she asked me what they were and I told her and she said something to the effect, 'Oh he'll probably chew on them,'" Martin said with a laugh.

A letter Wendy Martin recieved from Diana's lady in waiting, dated June 28, 1983. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

For her gesture, Martin received a letter from Diana's lady in waiting. Part of the letter, which Martin still cherishes, read: "Their royal highnesses were most touched by your thoughtfulness in writing and for sending such a charming present."

Twenty years after her death, Diana still captivates the hearts of many, including Martin.

"What a loss … she could have done so much more based on the things she had done in her short life," Martin said.

"I think she'd still be making her mark."