St. John's Pride parade to include uniformed police, Springdale students

St. John's Pride will allow police officers in uniform in its parade this year, reversing an earlier decision to ban them, the organization announced Thursday.

The decision sets St. John's Pride apart from several other Pride organizations across the country who have decided to limit police involvement or ban uniformed officers from their parades.

This year's Pride event in St. John's will run from July 15 to 21, and the parade will take place on the first day. The students of the Indian River High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance from Springdale will serve as the parade's grand marshalls.

Pride flags of different varieties are seen in this file photo. (Kate Dubinski/CBC London )

"Our board was very impressed with this fine group of young people for standing up for themselves and fellow students," St. John's Pride said in a release.

"These young people exemplify the pride movement and we are honoured to have them leading this year's Pride parade."

Reversal of earlier decision on police

The switch in the relationship between St. John's Pride and local police forces comes after two years of back and forth on the issue.

In July 2016, the Pride committee asked off-duty officers not to march in the annual parade while in uniform, suggesting that Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers could instead represent their unit by wearing t-shirts or carrying banners.

The RNC honoured the request. The following year, the committee reversed the decision.

In March of this year, the entire Pride board resigned after one member said that uniformed RNC officers, as well as the current Liberal Party, should not be allowed to take part in the parade before issuing a formal apology for arrests at the Village Mall back in 1993 related to alleged sexual activity in public washrooms.

That position did not represent the views of the majority of the Pride board, the press release said, and a new board of directors was elected later that month.

Members of Black Lives Matter Toronto take part in Toronto's Pride Parade in 2016. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

The inclusion of uniformed officers in Pride events has been addressed by Pride organizations across the country in recent years.

Pride Toronto, which runs the city's month-long Pride events, asked the city's police force to remove its application to march in this year's parade, citing damage to the relationship between police and the LGBTQ community over the handling of the Bruce McArthur case.

Toronto Police did not march in uniform in the 2017 Pride parade in Toronto, a decision made in response to demands from Black Lives Matter activists who protested during the 2016 parade.

Theme of togetherness

The theme for St. John's Pride 2018 is Together, which the organization says is exemplified by its inclusion of uniformed officers and its selection of students from Springdale as the parade's grand marshalls.

Members of the Indian River High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance (left-right) teacher Ruth Cameron, Grade 11 student Megan Paddock, and Grade 12 students Maria Lawlor and Claudia Lilly. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"St. John's Pride Inc. is humbled by the drive for inclusivity and representation championed by the Indian River High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance and hopes they will continue to lead the way for the province as we all strive to be kinder and better alongside one another," said Pride co-chair Derek Semerad in a media statement.

The Springdale students, who received national attention in their fight for a rainbow crosswalk to be painted near their school, said they are humbled and honoured by their selection.

"We are encouraged by the love and support our group has received over the past few months," the students said in a statement.

"We hope it motivates others to build a sense of belonging, pride and inclusion in their own communities — recognizing not only the struggles but the contributions of LGBTQ2S+ persons."