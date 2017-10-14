It's been almost a month since Hurricane Maria hit the island of Dominica, and the local Presentation Sisters are gearing up to head back to the Caribbean to assess the damage.

"Looking at the news … knowing the people and knowing the place and knowing how wonderfully resilient the people are, I still had hope that they would rise again," Sister Betty Rae Lee, leader of the Presentation Sisters of Newfoundland and Labrador, told CBC Radio's On the Go.

"But seeing the total devastation, like 95 per cent of the roofs of the houses just destroyed, all the agriculture destroyed, all the rainforest destroyed, there was a terrible feeling of loss and of loneliness really."

The Presentation Sisters of Newfoundland and Labrador have missionaries in the Caribbean island. Three sisters are stationed there to teach at a local school and be a presence for disadvantaged youth.

The courtyard and roof of the Fort Young Hotel is covered in debris following Hurricane Maria. (Bassem Eid/Submitted)

Olivia Douglas, the principal of the school where the sisters teach, said news of the hurricane was a total shock and she called the damage worrisome.

"There's still a lot of assessment to be done. I am anxiously looking to be back to see where and how we're going to start [to rebuild] and when," she said.

"News coming out of Dominica is that schools will not be reopened much before January, and I'm guessing that power may be at least three months."

Lee said the roads on the island are narrow and with damage from the storm, the sisters' commute to the school will now be even more treacherous.

Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica, September 19, 2017. (Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency via Reuters)

"When these natural disasters happen, they affect the people who are already not well off," she said.

"But my own faith was strengthened actually by my seven years in Dominica, because no matter what happens, the people always turn to their faith and they have a faith, I must say, that's stronger than mine."

Douglas said the island has been hit by devastating storms before and has recovered. She hopes the people of Dominica can manage it once again.

"In 1979 we were completely flattened and it took us at least 10 years to begin to see the light," she said.

"I'm quite positive with friendly governments and friendly benefactors, we will bounce back [again]."