The commissioner of legislative standards is set to look into whether Premier Dwight Ball broke the rules when one of his companies accepted a $400,000 forgivable loan from a government program.

In 2014, when he was an opposition MHA, Ball applied for money from Newfoundland and Labrador Housing to build 10 affordable apartments in Deer Lake through his company, Jade Holdings.

The company received $400,000, with an agreement to rent the apartments at reduced rates to low-income tenants.

On Tuesday during question period, PC Leader Paul Davis called for the grant to be reviewed, and the premier agreed.

"I'm more than prepared to let the commissioner of legislative standards to once again review all of this, no issue with that at all," Dwight Ball told reporters

PC LEADER Paul Davis says his government shouldn't have agreed in principle to give money to a company owned by Ball. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Ball said he told the commissioner he was a shareholder of the company and said he disclosed it during the application as well.

The actual cheque wasn't given to the company until after Ball became premier. He said he delayed the process until all of his business interests were put into a blind trust.

He said because of that trust he doesn't know if he's still a shareholder today.

Deal approved by PC government

Ball also pointed out that it wasn't his government that agreed to give his company the money — the decision was made in 2015 when Paul Davis was premier.

"I don't like what happened, that it got this far. It was a conditional approval and it shouldn't have happened," Davis said to reporters Tuesday.

Davis said Tuesday he didn't know about the agreement at the time and couldn't explain why Clyde Jackman, then minister of social development, approved it, as did John Ottenheimer, who was head of the housing corporation, and a former PC cabinet minister.

"There's a lot of things that go through government that the premier's not aware of, that happens within departments and decisions and so on."

Davis said part of the agreement requires that sitting MHAs not benefit from the forgivable loan.

"There's no benefit to the companies that participate," said Ball.

"If this money wasn't there, what would happen is that you would see higher rents and therefore it would be out of reach for most low-income people"

Davis disagreed with that interpretation.

He said Ball's company still benefits because government paid for part of the construction cost, and after the 10-year agreement is over it will still own the building and be able to charge full market rates.