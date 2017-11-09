Premier Dwight Ball says it is possible he may be called to testify at the first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips.

"Late this morning, I was given notice of the possibility of having to present at the trial," he told reporters outside the House of Assembly Thursday afternoon.

Ball's daughter, Jade Ball, was dating Phillips at the time of his arrest in the fall of 2015.

Phillips is accused of shooting Larry Wellman at Captain's Quarters in St. John's two years ago.

"I will do whatever it takes to make sure that justice is preserved and I will do whatever I can, whatever I'm asked to do," Ball said.

"I will be very compliant with justice."

The trial got underway at Supreme Court in St. John's Thursday, following three days of jury selection.