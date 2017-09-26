Premier Dwight Ball unveiled a 28-point plan to more than double the number of year-round aquaculture jobs in the province to 2,100.

"The opportunity is there to create sustainable jobs in the aquaculture industry, but we must do that in protecting the environment. To be sustainable — both protecting the environment but, indeed, making sure the industry gets the opportunity to grow as well," Ball told reporters at the event in Gander Tuesday.

Other tangible targets announced by Ball include boosting salmon and mussel production to 50,000 and 10,750 tonnes annually, respectively.

The plan's goal is to "promote new careers and bright futures through sustainable aquaculture development," according to the government.

"The world is indeed a hungry world, and there is a lot of people that will need to be fed in the future, and we see the seafood as some of the biggest farming opportunities that we have in our province," said Ball.

Members of the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA) joined Ball for the announcement — and liked what they heard.

"Aquaculture generated a record $276 million for the provincial economy last year. While this is good news, the real excitement comes from knowing there is potential for even more economic success," said Mark Lane, NAIA's executive director.

Other points in the plan include:

Develop a provincial marketing strategy to promote aquaculture products

Review provincial fees for the aquaculture industry

Develop a strategy to address employment issues within the industry

Create a working group to increase awareness of the aquaculture industry among the province's youth

Shift to a multi-year licensing system that corresponds to the life-cycle of the fish

The government said two more similar industry-involved events, this time focusing on the agriculture and technology sectors, will be held in the next several months.