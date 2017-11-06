Premier Dwight Ball says he has not been asked to testify in the first-degree murder trial of Brandon Phillips, 29, who was dating Ball's daughter at the time of his arrest.

Jade Ball was in a relationship with Phillips in October 2015 when he allegedly shot Larry Wellman, 63, during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's.

Jury selection for Phillips's trial began Monday.

"I have not been summoned or received any notice that I would be required to appear," Ball said Monday outside the House of Assembly.

"I have nothing to hide. We deal with this as people deal with tragic events as they occur," he added.

"It's an unfortunate event and if there's anything that is needed of me I can guarantee you I will never interfere with justice. Right now, my daughter has certainly moved on in her life and I'll continue to support her and her young family as the justice system works its way through this."

Ball said his daughter is a new mom now living on the west coast of Newfoundland.

"My daughter's doing great … We'll get through this, and I'm sure the families will all get through this," he said.

"Many families are touched [by this] for very different reasons. So justice will be dealt with here and I certainly support that, and so would my daughter and so would her family."