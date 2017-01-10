The dates have been set for a preliminary inquiry for a man facing a second-degree murder charge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Jonathan Henoche, 30, stands accused of killing 88-year-old Regula Schule. She was found unresponsive in her home during a fire on July 24, 2016.

The inquiry is set to begin June 5 in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Jason Edwards, Henoche's lawyer, said he wants things to proceed quickly since his client has been in custody since he was charged with the crime in September.

Edwards said five days would be needed to hear from witnesses and to present evidence.

Henoche is also facing an arson charge stemming from a separate incident, as well as breaches of probation.

If the matter proceeds to trial it would take place in Supreme Court and be heard by a judge and jury.