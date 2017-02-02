The Newfoundland and Labrador government is starting its pre-budget consultations across the province Thursday night.

Finance Minister Cathy Bennett is hosting the only consultations scheduled for St. John's, while other MHAs host events in other communities.

Earlier on Thursday, Bennett hinted public sector workers should be prepared to make sacrifices, as government moves to cut $244 million in spending.

Bennett has not set a date for when the 2017 budget will come down.

