Pre-budget consultations drew to a close in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday evening with attendees calling for the government to be proactive and help with the workforce.

The region has both retention issues and difficulty filling job openings.

Social assistance extension

Attendees suggested funding be extended for people on income support who are trying to transition into the workforce.

"Don't take away the stuff so fast," said Jennifer Elson, an attendee.

"Let people get an opportunity to get their feet on the ground instead of slightly out of the hole."

For mothers breaking their way back into business, it was suggested that childcare temporarily be covered.

Job training

Concerns were also raised for the future, specifically when tradespeople are no longer needed to build Muskrat Falls.

"What's happening now is going to be Voisey's Bay underground," another attendee said.

"We should be starting to transition our local workforce in Labrador [to be] ready to go underground."

Emphasis was put on training people for projects anticipated to happen.

Another suggestion put forward was to focus on immigration and create a program that helps New Canadians transfer over whatever credentials they may have to contribute to the skilled workforce.

Healthcare

When asked about solutions for providing healthcare to Labrador's large geographical area and small population, answers included creating healthy living education and programs, and building recreational facilities— proactive measures attendees believed would reduce healthcare costs down the line.

Telehealth-- when health professionals teleconference into appointments-- was brought up as a feasible option but attendees discussed extending broadband access across Labrador first and ensuring a sound backup plan for healthcare services was in place.

Tourism

Members of the arts community spoke about the need for funding Labrador's artists.

In the booklet handed out to participants, it states that the province's annual tourism spending will double 2009 levels by 2020.

The argument was made that artists help create the culture people travel to the province to see, and should therefore be funded.

Budget 2017

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper led Monday's meeting which was attended by seven individuals.

He reiterated there wouldn't be more tax increases in budget 2017 and said government is looking internally at ways to cut spending.