Thousands of Newfoundland Power customers saw their power go out Friday morning after a Holyrood unit went offline.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro blamed the problem on a "trip" and got power back on to all customers within minutes.

Unit at Holyrood just experienced a trip. Outages for some customers. Plenty of reserve available. All customers will be back shortly. — @NLHydro

A map of outages at Newfoundland Power's web site showed a wide swath of outages across the island.

A map of the outages across Newfoundland on Friday morning. (Newfoundland Power)

There is no word on the exact cause of the brief outage.