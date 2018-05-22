Transmission trip led to loss of power across island, says NL Hydro

Much of the island of Newfoundland lost power on Tuesday morning. (Newfoundland Power)

The lights are back on after an outage affected much of Newfoundland on Tuesday morning.

In a statement sent Tuesday morning, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said an equipment trip is to blame.

Equipment trip caused an underfrequency and loss of power to several customers across the island system. Exact cause still being investigated. Customers are in the process of being gradually restored. <a href="https://t.co/V9NKBwV5tK">https://t.co/V9NKBwV5tK</a> —@NLHydro

The outages began just after 11:30 a.m. and affect the island from St. John's to Stephenville, as well as the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, according to Newfoundland Power's website.



Power was restored about an hour after the outages began.