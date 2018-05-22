Skip to Main Content
Transmission trip led to loss of power across island, says NL Hydro

Power went out across much of Newfoundland just after 11:30 a.m., and was restored about an hour later.

NF Power reporting no remaining outages

Much of the island of Newfoundland lost power on Tuesday morning. (Newfoundland Power)

The lights are back on after an outage affected much of Newfoundland on Tuesday morning.

In a statement sent Tuesday morning, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said an equipment trip is to blame.

The outages began just after 11:30 a.m. and affect the island from St. John's to Stephenville, as well as the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, according to Newfoundland Power's website.

Power was restored about an hour after the outages began.

