Newfoundland Power reported power outages across various regions of Newfoundland Thursday morning, but said all power had since been restored.

According to the utility's website, the outages started shortly after 10 a.m. and affected the northeast Avalon, including St. John's, Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South — as well as areas of the Burin Peninsula, central and western Newfoundland.

An official with Newfoundland Power said the outages were caused by a trip on a transmission line, but that all power had been restored by 10:30 a.m.