Residents in Central Labrador are preparing to go without power for about 24 hours after an outage that started Friday afternoon is expected to last until Saturday afternoon.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro tweeted Friday night the restoration time is expected to be 3 p.m. Saturday, and that crews will assess and provide an update in the morning.

"Significant damage has been discovered on the transmission line from Churchill Falls servicing the area. Crews are on site. However, based on the assessment and work required, repairs may not be completed until tomorrow," a statement from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro read.

The outage started around 3 p.m. Friday. Areas affected include North West River, Sheshatshiu, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Mud Lake.

As of Friday night, a handful of stores were open in Happy Valley-Goose Bay operating on a cash only basis, while one store in North West River was open operating on a generator.

Hydro said crews will work around the clock to resolve the issue and asked residents to be safe and check on family and friends.

The company will post updates to their website and social media channels.