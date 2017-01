Hundreds of customers are without power on the southwest coast of Newfoundland.

Newfoundland Power reported an outage at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, saying there was a problem with a transmission line owned by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

The outage affects more than a thousand customers in the Channel-Port aux Basques area, and between 200 to 1000 in the Burnt Islands area.

Crews are on site as of 7 p.m., according to Newfoundland Power.