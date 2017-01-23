A school bus that went off a road in on the northeast Avalon Monday morning was part of the replacement fleet brought in this week, police say.

The bus, which was serving Holy Trinity High School in Torbay, went off Pouch Cove Line and wound up in a ditch around 9 a.m.

No students were on the bus when it went off the road, police said.

The English school district is using some of its own buses and those of other contractors to cover routes for up to 22 schools after suspending a contract with Kelloway Investments.