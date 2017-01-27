Potholes are destroying tires on a number of busy thoroughfares in the St. John's and Mount Pearl areas — even a CBC crew was taken out of commission by one.

On Friday morning, a CBC crew out gathering video of some serious potholes inadvertently hit one – causing a flat tire. The crew had to call a towing company.

They're not alone. Potholes have been destroying tires on a number of busy thoroughfares in the St. John's and Mount Pearl areas.

CBC crew hits pothole, gets flat tire as gathering video of pothole problem0:45

A number of drivers have been expressing their road rage about potholes on Pitts Memorial Drive and Team Gushue Highway in particular.

Um, can whoever is in charge of Pitts Memorial maybe actually take a look at it? Brutal is not the word. #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/SK9Z4wUdW5 — @reneefancey

Both roads are the responsibility of the Department of Transportation and Works.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, the department said road crews were repairing potholes on Pitts Memorial Drive and Team Gushue Highway, and drivers were asked to proceed with caution.

Just counted 6 cars with flat tires by Ruth Ave. #nltraffic — @artcgreen