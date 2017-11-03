A decades-old debate over a causeway to Long Island on the northeast coast of Newfoundland has resurfaced after recent talks about resettlement.

The population of Long Island shares the ferry with neighbouring Little Bay Islands, where the majority of the population is considering a move.

But the mayor of the only community on the island, Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North, says his community isn't going anywhere.

"Long Island would definitely not resettle. Resettling Long Island would cost just under $30 million, so I think that is no way to go," said Mayor Daniel Veilleux.

Veilleux said a plan for a causeway to the island was proposed by the Liberal government of former Premier Roger Grimes, but was later scrapped. Now he wants to restart the conversation.

"It would save a lot of money [for] the government — and it's only a five minute crossing. For us it's only 503 metres exactly, so that would be a no-brainer," he said.

'Nonsense' to use ferry

Veilleux said it is "nonsense" to use the $30 million dollar MV Hazel McIssac for a five minute run, and while he acknowledges a causeway wouldn't be cheap, it would save money in the long run.

The mayor said MP Scott Simms told him the federal government would cover half the causeway cost, leaving $15 million for the province.

"The operating cost of the ferry right now is $3.5 million a year. So if you look at it, $15 million at $3.5 million a year, in 4.3 years, your causeway is paid," Veilleux said.

He described the town as a thriving little community and said a causeway would help foster growth and create savings for the province.

However, there will be no serious consultations on a causeway unless Little Bay Island votes to resettle, Veilleux said.