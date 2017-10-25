A 35-year-old man is in lockup after a reported domestic incident in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's on Tuesday.

The RNC were called to a home in the town around noon. A man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by choking, uttering threats and a breach of court order.

Police said the incident is under investigation by the criminal investigation division. The man was held in the St. John's lockup for a court appearance Wednesday morning.