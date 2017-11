A house in Portugal Cove-St. Philips was damaged by fire Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the house on Thorburn Road shortly after 7 p.m.

It was located just several hundred feet from the Town Hall and fire department.

Damage was visible on the back section of the house, with parts of windows and insulation scattered around the area. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

No one was injured, but an extended family of four had to leave the home.

The Red Cross says it's helping the family with emergency accommodations, food and other basics.

Police closed a section of Thorburn Road while firefighters were at the scene.