A Porter flight about to leave St. John's airport returned to the terminal Wednesday afternoon because of an unruly passenger.

A spokesperson for the airport authority confirmed for CBC that when the plane returned to the terminal, Transport Canada had all the passengers disembark for a precautionary re-screening. That re-screening then expanded to include all passengers in the departures lounge.

Passengers told CBC that there was no altercation. Just that the man was removed before take off.

The spokesperson says there was no direct threat.