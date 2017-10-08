Port Blandford showed its community spirit in a big way last weekend, according to Carol Warren, when a group of men came together to fix her mother's roof.

About 20 people volunteered their Saturday to reshingle Glynes Warren's bungalow with materials that Carol's sister bought. The roof was last repaired in 1997.

The job took about eight hours, and men from the community showed up as early as 7:30 a.m. to see it through.

"It just makes you realize that in a world that's so full of terrible things, it seems these days, that you just got to look across the road to your neighbours and there are wonderful things that are happening," Carol Warren told CBC's Here & Now.

"It was very emotional to see all those people there, giving up their time."

Carol Warren said it was a nice feeling to be able to return to her hometown and be a part of the group of people helping her mother. (Here & Now)

According to Warren, the group even included newcomers to the community who saw the commotion and decided they could help out. She said this volunteer spirit is commonplace in Port Blandford.

"It's been a part of my heritage. Everybody helps everybody. It's a community, it's a network of people who come together for a common goal and to help everybody," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

Warren, who now lives in Southern Harbour, said her family — including her mother — was overwhelmed at the sight of everyone helping.

"She was totally, totally amazed. It was so humbling."

Mug-up in the shed

When the job was done, everyone retreated to Glynes Warren's shed for a mug up.

After the job was done, the volunteers gathered for a good shed party. (Carol Warren/Submitted)

Many of the volunteers would have spent lots of time in that shed when her husband, Les Warren, was alive. He died of cancer just over a year ago, Carol Warren said.

"They got to share some stories about Dad and about what he would have felt if he was there with us today, it was quite nice," she said.

"My dad, although he's gone, I could certainly feel his spirit there with his friends."