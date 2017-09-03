Something about the community pool in Port aux Basques really stuck with Garry Beach.

The Ontario-based owner of Safegard Products, which specializes in no-slip pool surfacing, is donating more than $100,000 worth of work to the Port aux Basques pool.

"We decided, 'Let's do it. Let's do the right thing,'" Beach told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Robyn Noseworthy, facilities manager at the Port aux Basque pool, and Garry Beach, owner of Safegard Products in Ontario. (Robyn Noseworthy/submitted)

The whole thing started when Beach was a vacationing in Newfoundland and Labrador. One night while having dinner at his hotel, he got to talking with a few folks about the state of the public pool in Port aux Basques.

Later, Beach checked it out for himself and realized his company's specialized micro-texturing technique would be a good fit for the pool.

"I said, 'Let's have a go at it if you want to have it done,'" he said. "'We'll do it as a charitable donation.'"

Increasing foot friction

Beach's company's micro-texturing technique is different from a non-slip coating, which he said will wear down over time. Instead, his company will retexture the surface of the flooring, increasing the friction between the surface of the floor and anything that comes into contact with it.

The water's drained and the pool is ready for resurfacing. (Robyn Noseworthy/submitted)

They pioneered the technique 31 years ago, and Beach said they've been very successful with it, and that customers in Atlantic Canada have been particularly good to them. Beach, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., figured he'd return the favour.

"You got to give back something in life," he said.

"Although I'm not a Newfoundlander, we certainly have the passion and the understanding of the society in which we all live down east."

Impact won't slip away

The impact on the community is huge.

"It's amazing," said Robyn Noseworthy, the pool's recreation director and facilities manager. "We're a rural community. We have about 4,000 people who live in our town. To have a sizable contribution such as this to the area is phenomenal."

Beach is now back in Port aux Basques, and the work has begun. The entire facility will be resurfaced, from the changeroom floors to the inside of the pool itself — about 13,000 square feet, all told. A job this size would normally cost over $100,000.

Beach says Port aux Basque, with its great summer weather and gorgeous scenery, is 'a jewel.' He's happy to be stuck there, making the community pool a little less slippery. (Submitted by Kathleen Carter)

Beach says the process will certainly take a while, but he doesn't mind being stuck in Port aux Basques.

"It's a great community down here. You couldn't ask for anything better for the weather we're having or the scenery," he said. "It's quite a jewel."