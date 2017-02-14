A teenager in Port au Choix has been charged with making threats against a fellow student and staff members at his school.

The RCMP said Tuesday they had received a report of threats made by a student at French Shore Academy in Port Saunders, on Newfoundland's northwest coast.

Police declined to provide specifics about the threats, but said they were directed towards a student as well as two members of the school's staff.

Port Saunders RCMP told CBC that threats were allegedly made two weeks ago but the school reported them to police Monday, when school officials learned of them.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested at the school Monday and taken into custody. He appeared in youth court, where he was charged with three counts of uttering threats.

He has been released from custody on condition that he keep the peace, abstain from contact with the targets of the alleged threats, and not possess weapons.

Police say that "at no time" was the safety of students and staff at risk.