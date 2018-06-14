Canada's population growing — no thanks to Newfoundland and Labrador
The country's population is now more than 37 million, but N.L. is the only province to see a decline in first quarter of 2018.
Province bucking national trend, losing people in early 2018
Canada's population has topped the 37-million mark, but Newfoundland and Labrador wasn't any help, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Thursday.
The province was the only one where the population dropped in the first three months of 2018 — by 0.3 per cent to just under 526,000.
Other provinces grew, with Ontario and Alberta in the lead.
Across the country, the federal agency says international migration is driving the growth, with the overall population increasing by 103,157.
Between Jan. 1 and April 1 more than 88,000 people immigrated to Canada, more than ever before in the first quarter of a year.