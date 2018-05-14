Troublesome intersection near Avalon Mall to be fixed by fall

An intersection in St. John's that's been the site of numerous accidents — including one fatal crash — is expected to be realigned by the fall.

The City of St. John's announced Monday that tenders are open for construction work to realign Polina Road with the Avalon Mall entrance.

The work will coincide with upgrades to the Kenmount Road trunk storm sewer.

The city said last May it had hoped for the project to be complete by last November, however that has not happened.

Nicholas Coates, 27, was heading eastbound when Ronald Thistle pulled out from Polina Road on to Kenmount Road. Coates died later in hospital. (CBC)

Originally, the city said the intersection would be moved a few feet further east to align it with the Polina Road intersection, and install traffic lights there.

Drivers can expect delays during construction on the main road from June to fall, a city news release said. Pedestrians will still be able to walk through the area.

"The city will make every effort to minimize interruptions and to maintain traffic flow, especially during peak rush hour," the city said.

It is unclear whether night construction will be used for any of the work.