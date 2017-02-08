Holyrood RCMP are looking for help in finding a would-be thief who tried to make off with several bottles of liquor from a convenience store on Saturday.

Police said a man entered the Needs Convenience store in Holyrood at about 9 p.m. and attempted to steal eight 60-ounce bottles of liquor by hiding them in a plastic bag.

He was leaving the store when a worker stopped him and recovered the bag.

Holyrood RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding the would-be thief, thought to be in his 20s. (RCMP/Submitted Photo)

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, fled on foot towards Seal Cove. It's not known if a vehicle was waiting in the area.

The store has had a number of similar events in the past year, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers