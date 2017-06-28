The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are currently at the home of Philip Steven Smith, an ex-boyfriend of Cortney Lake, who has been missing since June 7.

Officers converged at the home on Alice Drive in the east end of St. John's Tuesday evening and have been there ever since.

Police confirm they are waiting to execute a search warrant. However they will not confirm it is in connection with Lake's disappearance.

Smith, 23, has not been charged in connection with the disappearance of Lake. He is in custody today facing 11 charges, including breaching a court order to stay away from Lake and her mother.

Smith is due to appear in court July 4 for a bail hearing.

