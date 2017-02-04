The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an incident that involved gunshots at a house in St. John's.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the RNC responded to a home in the central area of the city, where they found "unidentified persons" had entered the residence, and discharged a firearm.

Police said one dog was killed inside the home, and another dog was injured. The animal is being treated by a veterinarian.

The RNC said "multiple individuals" who were inside the house were being interviewed by police.

None of the people present at the time of the incident were injured, and efforts to identify the suspects continues.