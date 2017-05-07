Police are looking for suspects in connection with an attempted break and entry in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded at 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the city's east end.

The owners, who were at home at the time, contacted police about a break and entry in progress.

The culprits however did not gain access to the home, and fled from the scene.

Officers and a dog unit assisted in the search, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Parking meter thefts

The RNC were called to the parking lot at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital on Saturday about thefts from parking meters.

Responding officers on patrol apprehended a 37-year-old man in the area.

Police said the man was charged with theft and mischief, for damaging property.

He was released to appear at provincial court in June.