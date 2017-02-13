Police and the Rovers search and rescue team are back on Dawes Road Monday, near where a violent home invasion happened in Paradise Thursday night.

It's the third day officials are on the scene, following investigative efforts on Friday and Sunday night.

Helicopter lands in Paradise as part of home invasion investigation1:28

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said one person was held against their will by two armed intruders during a home invasion.

Police said those two men, Tyler Donahue and Abdifatah Mohamed, were part of a group of four who were arrested following a violent break and enter and robbery on Angels Road.

Tyler Donahue, Gary Hennessey, Mitchell Nippard and Abdifatah Mohamed are scheduled to appear in court again Monday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Donahue, 23, and Mohamed, 27, have been charged with forcible confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as robbery and break and entry.

Mitchell Nippard, 25, and Gary Thomas Hennessey, 32, face charges of break and enter.

All four appeared in provincial court in St. John's Monday, and will remain in custody until their next appearance on March 3.