Police in Mount Pearl responding to an overnight hit-and-run collision say they've determined the incident was actually an assault with a vehicle.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer said the incident took place around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

It was later determined to be an assault after police spoke with the passengers of the vehicle that was struck and learned the other alleged driver was known to them. No injuries were reported.

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with assault with a weapon and issued a seven-day driving suspension after the man blew a warning into a breathalyzer.

He was issued a ticket for driving with an expired licence and his vehicle was impounded.

A female passenger in the man's vehicle was also taken into custody after she was found to have an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Both were due in court on Monday.