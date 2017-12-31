A person sustained non-life threatening injuries after a reported stabbing on Saturday night in Conception Bay South.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a call in Seal Cove at around 9:30 p.m., and upon arrival, the victim identified the suspect, who was located in the next hour after a foot chase.

A police officer was allegedly assaulted while making the arrest, and a 37-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, and threats.

He was held overnight for a court appearance Sunday morning.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to hospital by ambulance.