It's not something a police officer wants to report — that part of the gun worn while on duty has gone missing.

That's what happened in Corner Brook early Thursday morning, as a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary lost a loaded magazine for a duty sidearm.

In a news release, the RNC said the gun part was lost between midnight and 6 a.m.

Patrol officers, police dogs and members of the Bay of Islands search and rescue have looked for the missing gun magazine but have not found it.