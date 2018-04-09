Body discovered in St. John's harbour, police investigating
Police are on scene at the waterfront in St. John's, where a body has been discovered in the harbour.
RNC on scene, requesting people stay away from area
RNC have confirmed the body was discovered sometime before 10:30 a.m., and say there are no other details available.
There is no danger to the public, but people are asked to stay away from the area as the investigation is ongoing.