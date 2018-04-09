Skip to Main Content
Body discovered in St. John's harbour, police investigating

Police are on scene at the waterfront in St. John's, where a body has been discovered in the harbour.

RNC on scene, requesting people stay away from area

A RNC cruiser parked by St. John's Harbour Monday morning after a discovery of a body in the water. (CBC)

Police are on the scene at the waterfront in St. John's after a body was discovered in the harbour.

RNC have confirmed the body was discovered sometime before 10:30 a.m., and say there are no other details available. 

There is no danger to the public, but people are asked to stay away from the area as the investigation is ongoing.

An ambulance parked at the east end of St. John's harbour Monday morning. (CBC)

