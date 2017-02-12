The RNC is asking for the public's assistance in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a St. John's business Saturday night.

At 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man, carrying a weapon, had entered the store and demanded cash.

Police said the man, believed to be between 20 and 35 years of age, left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Sources told CBC that the business is a sub shop, located at the corner of Newfoundland Drive and Torbay Road.

It's not known what type of weapon was used in the crime.

Anyone with information can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.